The Royal Panic: New Episode of "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores the Ties Between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

"IMPACT x Nightline: The Prince and the Predator" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a timely subject, that of Britain's Prince Andrew's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

What's Happening:

  • On the same day that Prince Andrew was arrested over his ties to Epstein, Hulu has dropped a new edition of IMPACT x Nightline delving into the relationship between the two.
  • The repercussions of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes are far-reaching, and as outrage grows over the British royal family’s ties to the sex offender through Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the king’s disgraced brother, panic grows inside the palace walls.
  • Now, with Andrew’s own words coming to light through the release of the Epstein email archives, pressure is mounting for the monarchy.
  • IMPACT x Nightline talks to close family members of Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s most prominent accuser, who share how Virginia’s strength to come forward helped to bring down the former prince.
  • This new episode also features interviews with Sam McAlister, the producer who booked the now infamous 2019 BBC interview with then-Prince Andrew.
  • Additional new interviews include the following:
    • Robert Jobson, ABC News royals contributor and royal editor, London Evening Standard
    • Sam McAlister, former producer of BBC’s Newsnight and author of Scoops
    • Alastair Bruce, ABC News royalty consultant and officer of arms to the king
    • Ailsa Anderson, ABC News royals contributor and former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II
    • Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst
    • Lama Hasan, ABC News correspondent
    • Lewis Goodall, former policy editor for BBC’s Newsnight and host of The News Agents
    • Victoria Murphy, ABC News royals contributor and author, The Queen: A Life in Pictures
    • Bidisha Mamata, journalist and broadcaster
  • IMPACT x Nightline: The Prince and the Predator is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

