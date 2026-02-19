The Royal Panic: New Episode of "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores the Ties Between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
"IMPACT x Nightline: The Prince and the Predator" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a timely subject, that of Britain's Prince Andrew's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
What's Happening:
- On the same day that Prince Andrew was arrested over his ties to Epstein, Hulu has dropped a new edition of IMPACT x Nightline delving into the relationship between the two.
- The repercussions of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes are far-reaching, and as outrage grows over the British royal family’s ties to the sex offender through Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the king’s disgraced brother, panic grows inside the palace walls.
- Now, with Andrew’s own words coming to light through the release of the Epstein email archives, pressure is mounting for the monarchy.
- IMPACT x Nightline talks to close family members of Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s most prominent accuser, who share how Virginia’s strength to come forward helped to bring down the former prince.
- This new episode also features interviews with Sam McAlister, the producer who booked the now infamous 2019 BBC interview with then-Prince Andrew.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Robert Jobson, ABC News royals contributor and royal editor, London Evening Standard
- Sam McAlister, former producer of BBC’s Newsnight and author of Scoops
- Alastair Bruce, ABC News royalty consultant and officer of arms to the king
- Ailsa Anderson, ABC News royals contributor and former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II
- Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst
- Lama Hasan, ABC News correspondent
- Lewis Goodall, former policy editor for BBC’s Newsnight and host of The News Agents
- Victoria Murphy, ABC News royals contributor and author, The Queen: A Life in Pictures
- Bidisha Mamata, journalist and broadcaster
- IMPACT x Nightline: The Prince and the Predator is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their latest true crime docuseries, Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese.
- March is packed on Hulu! With new Originals like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4, Oscar night livestreams, anniversary favorites, anime drops, and more – check out everything coming to the streamer next month.
- Since arriving on Hulu less than a week ago, Predator: Badlands has gone on to become Hulu's No. 1 film premiere since 2022.
- The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high in the newly released trailer for Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now