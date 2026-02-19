The Royal Panic: New Episode of "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores the Ties Between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a timely subject, that of Britain's Prince Andrew's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

What's Happening:

On the same day that Prince Andrew was arrested over his ties to Epstein, Hulu has dropped a new edition of IMPACT x Nightline delving into the relationship between the two.

The repercussions of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes are far-reaching, and as outrage grows over the British royal family’s ties to the sex offender through Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the king’s disgraced brother, panic grows inside the palace walls.

Now, with Andrew’s own words coming to light through the release of the Epstein email archives, pressure is mounting for the monarchy.

IMPACT x Nightline talks to close family members of Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s most prominent accuser, who share how Virginia’s strength to come forward helped to bring down the former prince.

This new episode also features interviews with Sam McAlister, the producer who booked the now infamous 2019 BBC interview with then-Prince Andrew.

Additional new interviews include the following: Robert Jobson, ABC News royals contributor and royal editor, London Evening Standard

Sam McAlister, former producer of BBC’s Newsnight and author of Scoops

Alastair Bruce, ABC News royalty consultant and officer of arms to the king

Ailsa Anderson, ABC News royals contributor and former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II

Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst

Lama Hasan, ABC News correspondent

Lewis Goodall, former policy editor for BBC’s Newsnight and host of The News Agents

Victoria Murphy, ABC News royals contributor and author, The Queen: A Life in Pictures

Bidisha Mamata, journalist and broadcaster