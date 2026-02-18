MomTok Faces Turmoil in Explosive Trailer for Season 4 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"

Jen, Whitney and Taylor's newly found fame is testing the bonds of MomTok.

The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high in the newly released trailer for Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has shared key art and a second trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, set to debut in March on the platform.

In the new trailer and season of the hit series, the stakes for MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame.

When Taylor is announced as “The Bachelorette” on the unscripted series of the same name, and Jen and Whitney head to Dancing with the Stars, competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down.

Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets - they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will MomTok shatter forever?

The cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Miranda McWhorter.

Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives debuts with all ten episodes on Thursday, March 12, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.