Muppet Fans Show Up as "The Muppet Show" Brings in an Impressive 8 Million Views
The new special has also brought interest to legacy Muppets content!
Muppet aficionados can rest easy, as extremely well-received return of The Muppet Show has brought in an impressive number of views in its first week streaming!
What's Happening:
- TheWrap reports that the return of The Muppet Show brought in nearly 8 million viewers across eight days of viewing on both Disney+ and ABC.
- The special has also reignited interest in past Muppet projects, as the franchise as a whole gathered an impressive streaming audience of over 125 million hours on Disney+.
- Muppet fans are clearly hoping that Kermit the Frog's "we'll see how this goes" attitude from the special leads into more episodes and a fully-fledged return of the series.
- Rumors and speculation is already rampant across the internet that more might be on the way, with reports that the Muppets team have already begun writing new material.
- This latest iteration of the beloved program comes from director Alex Timbers, who also executive-produced the special alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.
- Superstar Sabrina Carpenter hosts this edition, with Maya Rudolph also making a special appearance.
