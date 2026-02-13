Muppet Fans Show Up as "The Muppet Show" Brings in an Impressive 8 Million Views

The new special has also brought interest to legacy Muppets content!
Muppet aficionados can rest easy, as extremely well-received return of The Muppet Show has brought in an impressive number of views in its first week streaming!

What's Happening:

  • TheWrap reports that the return of The Muppet Show brought in nearly 8 million viewers across eight days of viewing on both Disney+ and ABC.
  • The special has also reignited interest in past Muppet projects, as the franchise as a whole gathered an impressive streaming audience of over 125 million hours on Disney+.
  • Muppet fans are clearly hoping that Kermit the Frog's "we'll see how this goes" attitude from the special leads into more episodes and a fully-fledged return of the series.
  • Rumors and speculation is already rampant across the internet that more might be on the way, with reports that the Muppets team have already begun writing new material.
  • This latest iteration of the beloved program comes from director Alex Timbers, who also executive-produced the special alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.
  • Superstar Sabrina Carpenter hosts this edition, with Maya Rudolph also making a special appearance.

More on The Muppet Show:

More Disney TV News:

