Muppet Fans Show Up as "The Muppet Show" Brings in an Impressive 8 Million Views

The new special has also brought interest to legacy Muppets content!

Muppet aficionados can rest easy, as extremely well-received return of The Muppet Show has brought in an impressive number of views in its first week streaming!

TheWrap reports that the return of The Muppet Show brought in nearly 8 million viewers across eight days of viewing on both Disney+ and ABC.

The special has also reignited interest in past Muppet projects, as the franchise as a whole gathered an impressive streaming audience of over 125 million hours on Disney+.

Muppet fans are clearly hoping that Kermit the Frog's "we'll see how this goes" attitude from the special leads into more episodes and a fully-fledged return of the series.

Rumors and speculation is already rampant across the internet that more might be on the way, with reports that the Muppets team have already begun writing new material.

This latest iteration of the beloved program comes from director Alex Timbers, who also executive-produced the special alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.

Superstar Sabrina Carpenter hosts this edition, with Maya Rudolph also making a special appearance.

The Muppet Show is now streaming on Disney+.

