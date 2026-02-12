New Preschool Series “BeddyByes" and “Magicampers" Premiere Next Month on Disney+ and Disney Jr.
The two series have released their theme songs ahead of their debuts.
Disney is expanding its programming for preschoolers with the debut of two new series in March, BeddyByes and Magicampers.
What's Happening:
- On Monday, March 2nd, BeddyByes will debut first, described by Disney as "a gentle series designed to support positive sleep routines for young children." The show will debut on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand, with 20 episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ in the U.S. and select regions internationally.
- Then, on Monday, March 23, the fantastical adventure series Magicampers debuts on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand, with the first six episodes available to stream the next day on Disney+ in the U.S. and select regions internationally.
- The theme songs and key art for both series were also revealed today and Walt Disney Records will release the Magicampers theme song, “We’re the Magicampers,” tomorrow, Feb. 13, on all major digital platforms.
- The official synosis for BeddyByes describes the series as one that "invites audiences to join best friends MeMo and BaBa as they travel across the remarkable Planet BeddyByes, meeting new and familiar faces on their mindful and soothing journey to bedtime. The animated series supports healthy daily routines and sleeping habits for preschoolers."
- BeddyByes stars Noah Melo Batista as MeMo, Phoebe Dalton as BaBa, and BAFTA Award winner Dawn French (French and Saunders, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) as Gramma Leeba.
- Alan Shannon is the executive producer, Niall Mooney is the director, and Dave Ingham is the writer of the series, with original music from Lucie Treacher. BeddyByes is produced by JAM Media.
- Magicampers "follows the adventures of best friends Darly and Loomis at a day camp for magical creatures on a fantastical island. Darly is half-pig and half-Pegasus, Loomis is half-donkey and half-unicorn, and their young friends are also mythical mashups of all stripes. Every day, they go on incredible journeys of discovery and dream of becoming legendary, having their stories told and retold for all time. At the heart of the series, Darly and Loomis will learn that becoming a legend isn’t about mastering magic powers or winning the biggest prize — it’s about understanding and accepting yourself and others and working together with all kinds of friends."
- Magicampers stars Cassie Glow (Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure) as Darly, Benjamin Mackey (Happy Face) as Loomis and Mason Blomberg (Iron Man and His Awesome Friends) as Dracoon, with Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba (The Residence, Orange Is the New Black) as nature spirit and camp leader Treena.
- Obie Scott Wade is the creator, Sandrine Nguyen is the executive producer, Daniel Dubuis is the director, and Ashley Mendoza, Simon Nicholson and Elizabeth Kamir are writers for the series. David Fauré is the art director with original music by Christophe Henrotte. Magicampers is produced by OuiDo! Productions (formerly Mikros Animation IP).
- Perhaps that change in name for the production company hints at why it's been an oddly long road for Magicampers, which was first announced back in 2023 for an expected 2024 premiere.
