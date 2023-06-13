Disney Junior Announces Preschool Adventure Series “Magicampers”

Disney Branded Television has announced a new adventure series for preschoolers on Disney Junior and Disney+ set to debut next year, Magicampers.

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television and Disney Europe, Middle East and Africa have announced a new preschool adventure series, Magicampers.

The series, which has officially been greenlit, is set at a day camp for magical creatures – its protagonists, Darly and Loomis, are half-pig and half-Pegasus, and half-donkey and half-unicorn – and created by Obie Scott Wade.

The new series is set to premiere globally on Disney+ and Disney Junior next year.

This news follows the big announcement of another Disney Junior series based on the beloved story of The Little Mermaid, Disney Junior's Ariel.

The announcements were made at the Annecy International Animation Festival in a presentation hosted by Hélène Etzi, country manager and general manager of media for The Walt Disney Company France, Orion Ross, vice president of animation for The Walt Disney Company EMEA, and Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, which looks set to include multiple announcements.

What They’re Saying:

Orion Ross, Vice President of Animation for The Walt Disney Company EMEA – “We instantly fell in love with this ensemble of unique hybrid characters, who each combine something magical and something ordinary within themselves. Their adventures in this lush fantastical world are wildly fun and also explore what it means to grow up and discover yourself.”