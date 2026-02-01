Sabrina Carpenter Throwback: Check Out Grammy 2026 Nominee and "The Muppet Show" Star Promoting her First EP and Single

Ahead of tonight The Grammy Awards and this Wednesday’s premiere of The Muppet Show, check out a throwback of Sabrina Carpenter promoting her first single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying.”

Over the past few years, former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter has cemented herself as a global pop sensation, with number 1 singles, Grammy wins, and a spectacular arena tour.

Well, she didn’t get there overnight!

Making her name on Disney’s Girl Meets World as Maya, Carpenter always had her sights set on a music career singing the show's theme song.

Well, Laughing Place was in attendance for one of her first ever promotional performances at the Walt Disney Studios Lot where she talked all about her debut EP and single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying.”

At just 14 years old in 2014, Carpenter already demanded the stage.

Check out a video of the event below:

Sabrina Carpenter is nominated for six Grammys for tonight’s ceremony at Crypto.com Arena.

This includes Record of the Year ("Manchild"), Album of the Year (Man's Best Friend), Song of the Year ("Manchild"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Manchild"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Man's Best Friend), and Best Music Video ("Manchild").

In addition to the nods, Carpenter is set to perform at the ceremony!

For Muppet fans, Sabrina Carpenter is headlining the 50th anniversary special of The Muppet Show!

Set to debut this Wednesday, it’ll be fun to watch Sabrina’s signature humor combined with the chaos of The Muppets.

For those wanting to get a sneak peek at what the show may look like, Laughing Place attended the final show of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour in Los Angeles where she arrested Miss Piggy. Make sure you check it out!

