Series Mania in France to Host World Premiere of "The Handmaid's Tale" Spin-Off Series "The Testaments"

The new sequel series will debut on Hulu in April 2026.

The Testaments, the upcoming spinoff to The Handmaid’s Tale, will have its world premiere at the Series Mania festival in France.

What's Happening:

The world of The Handmaid's Tale will officially continue this April on Hulu with the release of the new spin-off, The Testaments.

But before that, the new spin-off series will host its world premiere at Series Mania, Europe’s leading event dedicated exclusively to series taking place in Lille, France.

Showrunner Bruce Miller, who also worked on The Handmaid's Tale, and members of the creative team, will attend the premiere, reinforcing Series Mania’s role as a strategic launch platform for premium international content.

Series Mania takes place March 20–27, 2026 in Lille, France.

More on The Testaments:

The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

As with The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, and is also created by Bruce Miller.

Ann Dowd will reprise her role as Aunt Lydia from the hit original series, with Elisabeth Moss as an executive producer of the series.

Additional cast members joining Dowd in the series include Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, and Kira Guloien.

The Testaments will premiere on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 with three episodes, with weekly episodes following thereafter on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

