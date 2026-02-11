Hulu Unveils Trailer and Key Art for a Seductive New Thriller, "Watching You"

Hulu has officially unveiled the trailer and key art for Watching You, a seductive new thriller that turns intimacy into a weapon and privacy into a lie.

What’s Happening:

Premiering February 20, 2026, Watching You, the Australian series promises a pulse-pounding descent into paranoia, power, and obsession, where one impulsive night spirals into a fight for survival.

From the creators behind After the Party and The Secrets She Keeps, Watching You asks a chilling modern question: are secrets ever truly safe in a world built on surveillance?

At the center of Watching You is Lina, portrayed by The Bold Type’s Aisha Dee, whose life is upended after a passionate one-night stand in a friend’s rental property. What begins as a fleeting escape quickly becomes a nightmare when Lina discovers the encounter was secretly recorded by hidden cameras inside the apartment.

As anonymous threats mount and paranoia tightens its grip, Lina is forced to confront the terrifying reality that someone has been watching her, and may still be.

Determined to uncover the truth, she launches her own investigation, only to realize that the voyeur behind the lens may be far closer, and far more dangerous, than she ever imagined.

Based on J.P. Pomare’s bestselling novel The Last Guests, the series blends erotic tension with psychological suspense, exploring the dark intersections of technology, desire, and control. Each episode peels back another layer, pushing Lina into increasingly perilous territory as she fights not just to reclaim her autonomy, but to protect the people she loves.

Described as “taut, stylish, and irresistibly erotic,” Watching You leans into its contemporary relevance, examining how easily intimacy can be exploited in an always-connected world. The trailer teases glossy visuals, simmering chemistry, and an atmosphere thick with unease.

Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Luke Cook (Good Cop/Bad Cop) star alongside Dee, adding further complexity and intrigue to a cast that thrives on blurred motives and shifting power dynamics.

Behind the camera, writers Ryan van Dijk (Relationship Rehab, Officer Down) and Alexei Mizin (Closing In) craft a tightly wound narrative under the direction of Peter Salmon (Offspring, After the Party), ensuring the series balances emotional intimacy with escalating danger.

More than just a thriller, Watching You taps into very real anxieties about surveillance culture, consent, and how technology can quietly infiltrate the most personal corners of our lives. As Lina’s world closes in, the show dares viewers to ask themselves: how much of our lives are already being watched, and by whom?

Watching You premieres February 20, 2026 on Hulu, and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

