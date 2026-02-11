ESPN Delivers Promised New Daily NFL Draft-Focused Show
The new show comes as part of the deal that was revealed back in August
As promised as part of a deal that was announced back in August of 2025, a new daily program focused on the NFL Draft debuted today on ESPN with the new NFL Draft Daily.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has debuted the new NFL Draft Daily, the company’s newest studio show, earlier today (Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 3p.m.) across ESPN2, ESPN App, Disney+ and Hulu.
- The new weekday program will serve as a daily destination for NFL draft-focused news, insight and analysis, guiding fans through the entire draft cycle leading into the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, which is set to take place April 23–25.
- The launch of NFL Draft Daily is part of ESPN’s expanded NFL Draft rights agreement, which was announced back in August of 2025.
- Primarily airing as a 30-minute show with selected 60-minute editions (one of which was the the debut episode), NFL Draft Daily delivers thorough coverage of the league’s top prospects, Pro Days, NFL Combine workouts, team needs, potential trades and more.
- The show is headlined by renowned draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL front-office veteran and analyst Louis Riddick, alongside a deep bench of ESPN draft experts. Field Yates will host NFL Draft Daily, continuing his expanded role in ESPN’s draft coverage.
- Kiper Jr., Riddick, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Mike Tannenbaum will appear as part of a rotating daily analyst lineup, with Adam Schefter contributing breaking news and reporting as warranted.
- NFL Draft Daily will air prior to ESPN’s flagship weekday NFL studio show, NFL Live, creating a dedicated 90 minutes to two hours of NFL and draft-centric programming each afternoon throughout the spring.
- On days when NFL Draft Daily is only 30 minutes, additional ESPN programming will take place on ESPN2 from 3:30-4 p.m., before NFL Live is on the air on ESPN. ESPN’s broader daily studio slate, including Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter and Pardon the Interruption, will further amplify draft coverage across platforms in the months ahead.
- Marking the unofficial start of NFL draft season, NFL Draft Daily will spearhead ESPN’s robust coverage of the NFL’s signature offseason event in the coming months. Fans can expect 17 mock drafts – which will then be dissected on that day’s edition of NFL Draft Daily – coverage surrounding the biggest prospect’s Pro Days and Scouting Combine performance and the return of NFL draft-centric programming such as Hey Rookie and the First Draft podcast. ESPN.com will once again house ample in-depth reporting and feature digital articles.
- The series premiere of NFL Draft Daily will coincide with Yates’ third mock draft of the year. Yates will be joined by Kiper Jr., Riddick and Miller. He has already completed two previous mock drafts surrounding this year’s prospects.
- It is also worth noting that NFL Draft Daily will be live on digital only on some occasions due to live event commitments on ESPN2.
For the 47th year, ESPN will document every pick of the 2026 NFL draft from April 23-25, with coverage across ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. New this year, Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ trio of draft presentations, with all offerings available on ESPN’s DTC service.
Part of the Deal:
- The new NFL Draft Daily comes as part of the NFL agreement between the league and ESPN that was revealed back in August.
- As part of that deal, the 2026 NFL Draft will be the first that Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ trio of Draft presentations. All offerings will be available on ESPN’s DTC service.
- Additional alternate NFL Draft presentations from ESPN will be available on the same streaming platforms, along with the new NFL Draft Daily.
- ESPN and ABC will each produce telecasts for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday - a staple of ESPN’s presentation since 2019. On Saturday, ESPN will continue to air Rounds 4-7, with ABC simulcasting the network’s coverage.
- ESPN can add other alternate telecasts across streaming platforms for Rounds 1-7.
- Premier football shows, College GameDay and NFL Live, will continue to be on-site from the NFL Draft.
- ESPN Radio will continue its live broadcast of the NFL Draft.
- Separately, the deal also adds NFL programming and content to ESPN’s new DTC service, as well as to Disney+.
- The agreement also includes the opportunity for fans to bundle ESPN’s DTC service with NFL+ Premium.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com