"Scrubs" Is Back: ABC Drops Trailer for the Highly Anticipated Revival
The original cast reunites as Sacred Heart welcomes a new generation of interns in the modern-day continuation of the beloved comedy.
Grab your stethoscopes, because Sacred Heart gang is officially back this month!
What’s Happening:
- Today, ABC dropped the season one trailer for the long-awaited Scrubs revival, offering fans their first real look at the next chapter of the beloved medical comedy.
- The series premieres with a two-episode debut on Wednesday, February 25, airing on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.
- Set firmly in the modern day, the Scrubs revival reunites audiences with familiar faces while opening the doors to a new class of interns navigating the chaos of hospital life. Medicine may have evolved, technology may have changed, and today’s interns definitely aren’t the same, but at the center of it all, J.D. and Turk’s bromance remains intact.
- The newly released trailer teases a mix of classic Scrubs energy, fast-paced humor, heartfelt moments, and surreal comedic beats, paired with fresh perspectives that reflect how healthcare (and people) have changed over the years.
- Joining the revival is an eclectic mix of new and familiar faces, including Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Phill Lewis, Robert Maschio, X Mayo, Layla Mohammadi, Amanda Morrow, and Michael James Scott.
- The revival is shepherded by Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, who returns as executive producer through Doozer Productions alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Braff, Faison, and Chalke also serve as executive producers, with Aseem Batra taking on showrunner duties and Randall Winston executive producing. The series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.
- The Scrubs revival looks just about ready to remind fans why the series became such a cultural staple in the first place.
More Scrubs News:
- When The Muppets Met Sacred Heart: Revisiting a Perfect TV Crossover as Both Shows Return to Screens
- "Scrubs" and "Nobody Wants This" Announced as Part of This Year's PaleyFest LA Lineup
- The Bromance Resumes: ABC Releases Teaser, Key Art and First Look Images from the Return of "Scrubs"
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now