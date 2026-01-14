The Bromance Resumes: ABC Releases Teaser, Key Art and First Look Images from the Return of "Scrubs"

"Scrubs" returns to our screens on Wednesday, February 25!

Get ready to "Scrub Back In" as the popular comedy series Scrubs returns to ABC for its first season in 16 years.

What's Happening:

ABC has released a new teaser, key art and some first look photos from the highly-anticipated return of Scrubs.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid.

A number of new and returning faces will be seen in the reboot, including Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Phill Lewis, Ava Bunn, Judy Reyes, and more.

Scrubs premieres Wednesday, February 25 with two episodes on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

In addition to sharing a new teaser, ABC has also shared the key art for the return of Scrubs.

First Look Images:

