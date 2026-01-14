Meet RJ Decker: ABC's Latest Detective Drama Premieres Trailer Ahead of Its March Debut

With the arrival of "RJ Decker," "The Rookie" will be moving to Monday nights.

ABC has set the premiere date for their new drama series RJ Decker, while also revealing the first trailer for the show.

What's Happening:

RJ Decker is set to join ABC's Tuesday night powerhouse lineup alongside Will Trent and High Potential, beginning with the series premiere on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m.

Scott Speedman stars as RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida.

Inspired by the novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen, the series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor — a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison.

RJ Decker stars: Scott Speedman as RJ Decker Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreau Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix



With the arrival of RJ Decker, Season 8 of The Rookie will shift to Monday nights at 10 p.m. starting January 26, following the Season 24 premiere of American Idol.

The remaining 15 episodes of The Rookie will have a straight run with no interruptions.

Catch episodes of all your favorite ABC series streaming the next day on Hulu.

More Disney TV News: