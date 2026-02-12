Explore the Morality of Child Influencers in the Upcoming Episode of "IMPACT x Nightline"

Juju Chang interviews former child YouTube star turned OnlyFans creator Piper Rockelle.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Explore the controversial career shift for one of YouTube’s biggest child stars, Piper Rockelle, in this week's episode of IMPACT x Nightline.

What’s Happening:

  • This week on IMPACT x Nightline, co-anchor Juju Chang interviews former child YouTube star Piper Rockelle.
  • Rockelle recently launched an OnlyFans account shortly after turning 18, reportedly earning over $1 million in her first hour and nearly $3 million in her first day.
  • She discusses her rapid rise as a child influencer and her transition to adult content creation.
  • The episode revisits a 2022 lawsuit filed by former members of her online “Squad” against her mother and longtime manager, Tiffany Smith.
  • The special provides exclusive access to Rockelle’s daily life and behind-the-scenes footage from her OnlyFans content.
  • Interviews include Rockelle’s family members, journalists, and cultural commentators.
  • The episode explores current moral issues surrounding child influencers, parental control, and limited labor protections for minors in digital media.
  • IMPACT x Nightline: Piper Rockelle: Barely Legal begins streaming Feb. 12 on Disney+ and Hulu.
  • Additional interviews feature her grandmother Donna “Mimi” Healy Smith, her aunt Destinee Smith, Sunny Hostin, Kelley Carter, Fortesa Latifi, and Kat Tenbarge.

ICYMI:

  • Last week on IMPACT x Nightline, the ABC News Studios program took a deep dive into the murders of Spencer and Monique Tepe. 
  • Piecing together the final hours inside the Tepe home, IMPACT x Nightline – The Perfect Couple is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

Read More ABC News Studios:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber