Explore the Morality of Child Influencers in the Upcoming Episode of "IMPACT x Nightline"

Explore the controversial career shift for one of YouTube’s biggest child stars, Piper Rockelle, in this week's episode of IMPACT x Nightline.

What’s Happening:

This week on IMPACT x Nightline, co-anchor Juju Chang interviews former child YouTube star Piper Rockelle.

Rockelle recently launched an OnlyFans account shortly after turning 18, reportedly earning over $1 million in her first hour and nearly $3 million in her first day.

She discusses her rapid rise as a child influencer and her transition to adult content creation.

The episode revisits a 2022 lawsuit filed by former members of her online “Squad” against her mother and longtime manager, Tiffany Smith.

The special provides exclusive access to Rockelle’s daily life and behind-the-scenes footage from her OnlyFans content.

Interviews include Rockelle’s family members, journalists, and cultural commentators.

The episode explores current moral issues surrounding child influencers, parental control, and limited labor protections for minors in digital media.

IMPACT x Nightline: Piper Rockelle: Barely Legal begins streaming Feb. 12 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Additional interviews feature her grandmother Donna “Mimi” Healy Smith, her aunt Destinee Smith, Sunny Hostin, Kelley Carter, Fortesa Latifi, and Kat Tenbarge.

ICYMI:

Last week on IMPACT x Nightline, the ABC News Studios program took a deep dive into the murders of Spencer and Monique Tepe.

Piecing together the final hours inside the Tepe home, IMPACT x Nightline – The Perfect Couple is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

Read More ABC News Studios: