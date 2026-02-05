The Perfect Couple: "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores the Mysterious Ohio Double Murder of Spencer and Monique Tepe
"IMPACT x Nightline – The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio Murders" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the mysterious double murder on an Ohio dentist and his wife.
What's Happening:
- When Spencer Tepe, a Columbus, Ohio, dentist, and his wife Monique are found murdered in their home while their young children slept nearby, the community is left reeling — and investigators turn their attention to a shocking suspect: Monique’s ex‑husband.
- IMPACT x Nightline pieces together the final hours inside the Tepe home and examines how a seemingly stable family life unraveled into a devastating double murder, leading to an arrest that raised even more questions.
- In this new episode, hear from Spencer’s relatives, who speak about the tragedy that upended their family, Columbus’ police chief and more:
- Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View and former federal prosecutor
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
- Tanya Long, president, Weinland Park Civic Association
- Bethany Bruner, reporter, Columbus Dispatch
- Amy Santoro, PhD, forensic scientist and former crime scene investigator
- Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter
- Chris Spargo, investigative reporter, People Magazine
- IMPACT x Nightline – The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio Murders is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as Hulu's drama-filled series Rivals returns for its second season.
- Predator: Badlands, the highest-grossing film in the franchise, streams later this month on Hulu and Disney+.
- Sunny Nights, starring Will Forte & D’Arcy Carden, makes its U.S. debut this March on Hulu.
- Hulu has released the official trailer for Searchlight Pictures' In the Blink of an Eye from WALL-E director Andrew Stanton, due out at the end of February.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now