The Perfect Couple: "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores the Mysterious Ohio Double Murder of Spencer and Monique Tepe

"IMPACT x Nightline – The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio Murders" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the mysterious double murder on an Ohio dentist and his wife.

  • When Spencer Tepe, a Columbus, Ohio, dentist, and his wife Monique are found murdered in their home while their young children slept nearby, the community is left reeling — and investigators turn their attention to a shocking suspect: Monique’s ex‑husband.
  • IMPACT x Nightline pieces together the final hours inside the Tepe home and examines how a seemingly stable family life unraveled into a devastating double murder, leading to an arrest that raised even more questions.
  • In this new episode, hear from Spencer’s relatives, who speak about the tragedy that upended their family, Columbus’ police chief and more:
    • Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View and former federal prosecutor
    • Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
    • Tanya Long, president, Weinland Park Civic Association
    • Bethany Bruner, reporter, Columbus Dispatch
    • Amy Santoro, PhD, forensic scientist and former crime scene investigator
    • Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter
    • Chris Spargo, investigative reporter, People Magazine
  • IMPACT x Nightline – The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio Murders is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

