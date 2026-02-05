The Perfect Couple: "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores the Mysterious Ohio Double Murder of Spencer and Monique Tepe

"IMPACT x Nightline – The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio Murders" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the mysterious double murder on an Ohio dentist and his wife.

What's Happening:

When Spencer Tepe, a Columbus, Ohio, dentist, and his wife Monique are found murdered in their home while their young children slept nearby, the community is left reeling — and investigators turn their attention to a shocking suspect: Monique’s ex‑husband.

IMPACT x Nightline pieces together the final hours inside the Tepe home and examines how a seemingly stable family life unraveled into a devastating double murder, leading to an arrest that raised even more questions.

In this new episode, hear from Spencer’s relatives, who speak about the tragedy that upended their family, Columbus’ police chief and more: Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View and former federal prosecutor Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst Tanya Long, president, Weinland Park Civic Association Bethany Bruner, reporter, Columbus Dispatch Amy Santoro, PhD, forensic scientist and former crime scene investigator Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter Chris Spargo, investigative reporter, People Magazine

