Sunny Nights Brings Sun-Soaked Crime and Dark Comedy to Hulu This March

The critically acclaimed Australian series starring Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden makes its U.S. debut March 11.

Break out the SPF and maybe a fake ID, because things are about to get very shady under the Australian sun. After turning heads during its critically acclaimed run in Australia, Sunny Nights, a darkly comedic crime drama starring Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden, is officially making its U.S. debut.

What’s Happening:

The series arrives March 11 on Hulu, bringing sunburned ambition, sibling chaos, and criminal consequences stateside.

At the center of Sunny Nights is Martin Marvin (Forte), a painfully straight-laced American who relocates to Sydney with a dream that’s… slightly less glamorous than it sounds. Teaming up with his impulsive, loose-cannon sister Vicki (Carden), Martin launches a mobile spray tan business operating out of the back of a van.

What starts as a hustle quickly spirals into something far bigger and far darker. As the siblings attempt to scale their bronzing empire into a multimillion-dollar operation, they find themselves tangled in Sydney’s criminal underworld, where success comes with a body count, and failure comes with prison time (or worse).

When a ruthless gangster starts closing in, Martin and Vicki must figure out how to stay alive, stay out of jail, and somehow stay profitable—no small feat when your business model is already built on questionable judgment.

Will Forte brings his signature blend of earnest awkwardness and escalating panic to Martin, while D’Arcy Carden shines as Vicki, a character who thrives on impulse and bad ideas. Their sibling dynamic fuels much of the show’s humor and tension, balancing sharp comedy with genuine emotional stakes.

The ensemble cast rounds out the world with standout performances from Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, Miritana Hughes, Ra Chapman, Megan Wilding, and a special appearance by Patrick Brammall, adding depth and bite to the series’ increasingly dangerous orbit.

Originally debuting as a Stan Original in Australia, Sunny Nights earned praise for its sharp writing, tonal balance, and ability to blend absurd comedy with crime-thriller tension. The series is created and written by Nick Keetch and Ty Freer, with episodes directed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell, a veteran of character-driven comedy.

Backed by Jungle Entertainment, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Cineflix Rights, with major support from Stan, Screen Australia, and Screen NSW, the show arrives on Hulu fully polished and ready to scorch a new audience.

If you’re into crime stories where ambition outpaces common sense, comedies that get darker the longer you watch, or character-driven chaos that feels just a little too plausible, Sunny Nights delivers. It’s sun-soaked, stress-inducing, and funny in that “how did it get this bad?” kind of way.

