80s Excess and Drama Returns in Two Parts as Hulu Reveals Teaser and Release Strategy for "Rivals" Season 2

What's Happening:

Hulu has shared a teaser and the release windows for the second season of the Emmy and BAFTA award-winning series Rivals, a Disney+ UK Original.

Rivals will return in two six-episode batches — the first on May 15 with a three-episode premiere and the second later in the year — on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.