80s Excess and Drama Returns in Two Parts as Hulu Reveals Teaser and Release Strategy for "Rivals" Season 2
The popular UK series is coming back in May 2026, with stars such as David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Bella Maclean set to return.
The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as Hulu's drama-filled series Rivals returns for its second season.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has shared a teaser and the release windows for the second season of the Emmy and BAFTA award-winning series Rivals, a Disney+ UK Original.
- Rivals will return in two six-episode batches — the first on May 15 with a three-episode premiere and the second later in the year — on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.
- Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences. As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?
- Rivals, which is based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, features a stacked cast including the likes of:
- David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham
- Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black
- Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara
- Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara
- Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook
- Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker
- Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones
- Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara
- Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham
- Oliver Chris as James Vereker
- Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones
- Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton
- Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton
- Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham
- Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara and Annabel Scholey
- This season also sees the addition of new guest stars:
- Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon
- Rupert Campbell-Black’s ex-wife and mother of his two children
- Rupert Everett as her husband Malise Gordon, Campbell Black’s former show-jumping coach and mentor
- Further names joining the ensemble include Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt, and Jonny Weldon.
- The first season of Rivals is now streaming on Hulu – but to whet your appetite for Season 2, check out some first look images.
