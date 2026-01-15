Texas Cold Case Cracked: "IMPACT x Nightline" Unveils the Decades-Old Mystery of Cynthia Gonzalez
After taking a month-long break, ABC News Studios' streaming-exclusive docuseries IMPACT x Nightline is back with a brand-new episode – now available on Hulu.
- This week, IMPACT x Nightline explores the story of a young Texas mother who was brutally murdered, whose her case went cold for 34 years, until a bunch of college students blew it wide open.
- A group of college students at the University of Texas at Austin helped crack the case of Cynthia Gonzalez, who was found brutally murdered in 1991, wide open. As part of an innovative criminology course, these students partnered with police to uncover what investigators describe as an alleged love triangle — one that may have led to Cynthia’s murder, with the other woman now at the center of the investigation.
- ABC News correspondent John Quiñones investigates Cynthia Gonzalez’s case and speaks with the people at the heart of the story, including Cynthia’s daughter; Cynthia’s former boyfriend, whose romantic ties link victim and suspect; University of Texas at Austin students and their professor, whose determination helped break the case; the Arlington Police Department detective who partnered with the class to pursue justice decades later; as well as legal experts and more.
- IMPACT x Nightline: Never See You Again is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
