The Great Escape: New Hulu Docuseries Chronicles the Search for Sarah Pender Following a Shocking Prison Break

Hulu's latest true crime docuseries from ABC News Studios will explore what happened when a convicted double murderer escaped from a maximum-security prison.

What's Happening:

Hulu has announced a new true crime docuseries, Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman, set to arrive on the platform next week.

The docuseries tells the story of Sarah Pender, who was charged alongside her former boyfriend (who pleaded guilty) for the murder of a young couple, Pender escaped from a maximum-security prison in Indiana, igniting fear, fascination and a relentless pursuit that stretched across state lines.

As authorities closed in, Pender relied on a network of trusted ex-cons and a well-to-do new boyfriend, Tom, to help her evade capture. Even after Tom realized who Sarah was while watching an episode of America’s Most Wanted together, he continued to help her constantly stay one step ahead as the pressure mounted and the police closed in.

The three-part series will feature an exclusive sit-down interview with Sarah Pender herself, who maintains her innocence and insists she didn’t kill anyone.

Viewers also hear firsthand from the law enforcement officer who led the pursuit, offering an inside look at the strategy, frustration and psychological chess match behind the hunt.

Additional interviews include: Pender’s parents

former inmates from Indiana Women’s Prison, who once served time alongside Pender

Pender’s ex-boyfriend Rick, who is still serving time in prison for the double murders

and others drawn into the dangerous orbit of one of the most audacious prison breaks in recent history