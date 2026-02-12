Jaden Michael Joins Hulu's Young Adult Drama Pilot "Foster Dade"
The project is based on the novel "Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos" by Nash Jenkins.
Actor Jaden Michael is set to appear in Hulu's young adult drama pilot Foster Dade.
What's Happening:
- The pilot was picked up in August 2025 after initially being reported as in development back in April, with a script from producer Greg Berlanti.
- The show is set to follow a mystery within an East Coast boarding school, working to explore “privilege, power, sexuality, and masculinity in the age of the internet, anxiety, and pharmaceuticals."
- Variety reports that Jaden Michael will star alongside previously announced lead Jack Alldridge, as well as cast members like Chloe East, Cameron Mann, Matt Bomer, Heather Burns, Wyatt Aubrey, Olivia Campos-Tarantino, and Vinny Chhibber.
- Michael will play Mark Stetson, described as “one of only two openly gay students at Kennedy. Stetson comes from new money and is following his dream to become an actor.”
- The actor has previously appeared in such series as Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Colin in Black & White and The Get Down.
- The script for the pilot was written by Berlanti and Bash Doran and is based on the novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos by Nash Jenkins.
- The series will stem from Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. Television.
