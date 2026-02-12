Nina's Next Chapter: Season 2 of Hulu's "Dinosaur" Explores the Life of an Autistic Palaeontologist
Season 2 of the U.K. series arrives stateside on Wednesday, February 25.
Hulu has revealed the premiere date for the second season of the U.K. produced series Dinosaur.
What's Happening:
- The charming Scottish series Dinosaur is set to make its return for season two on February 25 – exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.
- Season two follows Nina (Ashley Storrie), an autistic woman in her 30s, eight months after we last saw her. She is knee-deep in mud on an Isle of Wight dig site, living her palaeontology dream. Or at least, that’s what she tells herself. Truthfully, she’s exhausted, missing Glasgow, her family, Lee and her home comforts; namely Real Housewives marathons with sister Evie and sausage rolls. When she finally returns to Scotland, she finds that everything has changed. Her workplace has moved, there’s some big McArthur family news, plus she’s thrown into an awkward feelings triangle between Lee and an unexpected new arrival. She has learnt to handle change. But this much change, all at once?
- In addition to Storrie, the cast also includes Lorn Macdonald, Kat Romney, Hyoie O’Grady, David Carlyle, Greg Hemphill, Sally Howitt, Danny Ashok, Sabrina Sandhu, Ben Green, and Jim Kitson.
- The six-part series was created by Matilda Curtis and Ashley Storrie and is a Two Brothers Pictures (Fleabag, The Tourist) production for the BBC in the U.K.
