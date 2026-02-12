Nina's Next Chapter: Season 2 of Hulu's "Dinosaur" Explores the Life of an Autistic Palaeontologist

Season two follows Nina (Ashley Storrie), an autistic woman in her 30s, eight months after we last saw her. She is knee-deep in mud on an Isle of Wight dig site, living her palaeontology dream. Or at least, that’s what she tells herself. Truthfully, she’s exhausted, missing Glasgow, her family, Lee and her home comforts; namely Real Housewives marathons with sister Evie and sausage rolls. When she finally returns to Scotland, she finds that everything has changed. Her workplace has moved, there’s some big McArthur family news, plus she’s thrown into an awkward feelings triangle between Lee and an unexpected new arrival. She has learnt to handle change. But this much change, all at once?