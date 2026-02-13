"Shoresy" Season 5 Trailer and Poster is Here to Bring the Pain

Shoresy's got some more thoughts on modern hockey, beginning February 21.

The Letterkenny-verse continues, as Hulu has debuted the trailer for Shoresy Season 5.

What's Happening:

Hulu has debuted the trailer for Season 5 of the sports comedy series Shoresy, along with a new poster.

It's a notably short and very focused trailer for the latest season of the Letterkenny spinoff, running just 30 seconds long and centered on hockey player Shoresy (star and series creator Jared Keeso) talking about North America hockey's use of notably, ahem, physical tactics to make an impression.

The fifth season of Shoresy will premiere February 21 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

In Canada, where Shoresy originates and airs first, the six-episode Season 5 premiered on Christmas Day, wrapping up recently on January 22.

The cast of Shoresy Season 5 includes Tasya Teles (The 100), Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift), Keilani Rose (Flimsy) as Miigwan, Jonathan-Ismael Diabyas, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell (The Crossing), Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen, Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, Brandon Nolan, Jordan Nolan, Bourke Cazabon, Keegan Long, Maclean Fish, and Camille Sullivan.