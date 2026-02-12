ABC Developing "Dancing with the Stars" Spin-Off to Search for the Next Pro Dancer

This marks the first major expansion of the franchise since the show first launched over 20 years ago.

Fans of the eclectic ballroom dancing on display yearly on Dancing with the Stars will soon have another avenue to show their love, as a spin-off series is in development at ABC.

What's Happening:

Following the massive success of Dancing with the Stars over the last couple of seasons, Deadline reports that Disney is working on a spin-off series focused on finding the series' next pro dancer.

While details on the series are still being worked out, Season 34 winner Robert Irwin is currently in talks to host the new series, which will reportedly go under the title Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

Judges are expected to include longtime pro Mark Ballas and his mom Shirley Ballas, who isalso a pro ballroom dancer and head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

There will be a third judging slot, expected to be filled with a rotating judge each week — likely including many from the DWTS family.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is expected to air this summer on ABC and stream on Hulu, with the winner going on to appear in Season 35 of the main series later in the year.

Despite airing since 2005, this new series would mark the first major expansion of the Dancing with the Stars brand.

Fans can show off their love of the show in person this summer in Palm Springs, California with the first-ever DWTS Con.

