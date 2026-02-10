"Dancing With The Stars" Enters the Convention Space with First Ever "DWTS Con"

Fans can meet and watch pros and guest stars from the hit ABC series

The fans of Dancing With The Stars might be thinking of a special visit to the California desert this summer as the hit series launches their first ever convention experience with DWTS Con.

What’s Happening:

Dancing With The Stars is officially heading out of the ballroom and into the convention space for the first time with the first DWTS Con.

Announced earlier today Good Morning America, DWTS Con is a three day experience, featuring live dance performances, panels, Q&A sessions, interactive photo opportunities, exhibits, and merchandise exclusives, all inspired by the hit ABC series.

DWTS Con will be held at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, starting on Friday, July 31, running through Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Friday will all the fans come together under one roof to kick off the weekend, with the celebration kicking off with an official welcome from the Dancing With The Stars pros, special moments and even a game show!

Saturday is all about spending time with the Dancing With The Stars favorites and special guests through honest behind-the-scenes conversations, funny stories, and real, unscripted moments.

Saturday night, the ballroom comes to life with a unique live performance featuring the pros and special guests, directed by Mandy Moore. Plus, the return of some unforgettable dance floor moments was also teased for the occasion.

Sunday will see a final round of conversations, a matinee live performance, a fun mock competition, and a special farewell to wrap up the first DWTS Con.

According to the official website, guests who will be appearing at the con include: Brandon Armstrong Lindsay Arnold Rylee Arnold Alen Bersten Hailey Bills Hannah Brown Sharna Burgess Witney Carson Val Chmerkovskiy Sasha Faber Danielle Fishel Xochitl Gomez Joey Graziadei Elaine Hendrix Carrie Ann Inaba Rashad Jennings Jenna Johnson Whitney Leavitt Daniella Karagach Amanda Kloots Phaedra Parks Pasha Pashkov Jan Ravnik Gleb Savchenko Jojo Siwa Emma Slater Ezra Sosa Britt Stewart Bruno Tonioli Johnny Weir Rumer Willis Kristi Yamaguchi Ginger Zee

The official site also promises that more guests will be added to the lineup.

Tickets to the official Dancing With The Stars con are set to go on sale on February 14th at 10:00 AM PT, though tickets will also be available earlier via presale through Verizon and the My Verizon app on Thursday, February 12, and through the free Mirrorball Membership (accessed through the official DWTS Con website), which also launches that same day at 10:00 AM PT.

VIP Packages are also available.