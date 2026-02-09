First Teaser Debuts for New Season of "The Bachelorette" Featuring Mormon Wife Taylor Frankie Paul

Discover how Taylor went from TikTok to primetime in the trailer for the new season of "The Bachelorette"

Taylor Frankie Paul is shattering expectations as she goes from Mormon Wives to the star of the new season of The Bachelorette.

What's Happening:

ABC has debuted the first trailer and key art for the new season of The Bachelorette, which sees Taylor Frankie Paul of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives take on role of leading lady.

Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.

Her relationship struggles are front and center in the trailer, pulling footage from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which streams on the Disney-owned Hulu.

The Bachelorette moves to Sunday nights this season, which kicks off on Sunday, March 22 (8:01-10:02 p.m. ET) on ABC.

A week before that, The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose will air, featuring 18 former Bachelorettes returning to share behind-the-scenes secrets and offer advice to the newest lead.

Fans of the Mormon Wives won't have to wait long for more drama, as Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to premiere Thursday, March 12, with all 10 episodes dropping at once on Hulu.

