Hulu's "Paradise" Enters the Podcasting World with New Companion Podcast Debuting Next Week
The Official Companion Podcast will be hosted by actress Ryan Michelle Bathé.
Hulu's latest companion podcast is set to chronicle the twists and turns of Paradise Season 2 with host Ryan Michelle Bathé.
What's Happening:
- As the popular series Paradise prepares to return for its second season, Hulu is giving the show the podcast treatment with the Paradise Official Podcast.
- Host Ryan Michelle Bathé digs into the drama with the cast and crew of Paradise through piercing recaps, behind-the-scenes buzz, and insider deep dives into the characters, music, costumes, and stories behind the show’s most unforgettable moments.
- Bathé is actually married to Sterling K. Brown, the main star of Paradise.
- The Paradise Official Podcast will launch on February 16, one week before the return of Paradise on February 23.
- This is but the latest in a string of companion podcasts for Disney’s hit TV series, following other series such as FX's The Beauty and Hulu's Tell Me Lies.
About Paradise Season 2:
- In the new season, Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins.
- Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans star in Paradise, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers appearing in recurring guest star roles.
- Season 2 of Paradise premieres Monday, February 23 with three episodes, followed by a new episode weekly on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
