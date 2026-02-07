"Predator: Badlands" Turns Los Angeles Into a Real-Life Hunting Ground With In-Person Activations

Horror venues across LA host immersive activations, exclusive merch, and fan events leading up to the film’s Hulu and home release.

Los Angeles is officially on the hunt. To celebrate the arrival of Predator: Badlands, the legendary sci-fi franchise is stepping out of the shadows and into the city, transforming select Los Angeles horror hotspots into real-world hunting grounds for fans.

What’s Happening:

Beginning Friday, February 6, Predator devotees can track the Yautja’s presence across North Hollywood, Melrose Avenue, and Burbank with themed photo ops, exclusive drinks, custom workouts, and giveaways leading up to the film’s streaming and physical release.

The citywide activation brings the ferocity of Predator: Badlands to life, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the film’s brutal, high-stakes universe.

At Horror Vibes Coffee in North Hollywood, caffeine meets combat with limited-time Predator-inspired beverages. Fans can sip on the “Synth Serum,” a milky white horchata, or the neon-green “Predator Plasma,” a green tea apple lemonade, available Friday through Sunday while supplies last. The horror-themed café becomes a perfect pit stop for fans, fueling up before the hunt continues.

Over on Melrose Avenue, Slasher World serves as ground zero for Predator photo ops. Guests can come face-to-face with a Dek statue and cryopod installation pulled straight from the Badlands aesthetic. The venue also hosts a special signing event on Tuesday, February 10, featuring director Dan Trachtenberg and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who portrays Dek, giving fans a rare chance to meet the creators behind the hunt.

For those who want to train like a Yautja, Killer Fitness in Burbank ups the intensity with custom Predator-themed workout classes on February 14 and 15. Designed to channel the physicality and endurance of the franchise’s fearsome hunters, the classes offer a sweat-soaked way to celebrate the film’s arrival.

Each participating venue will also give away exclusive Predator merchandise and pairs of tickets to a special screening event on February 11, featuring Predator: Killer of Killers and Predator: Badlands. The night includes a “Father Predator” meet and greet, followed by a Q&A with director Dan Trachtenberg, star Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, and legendary Special FX Supervisor Alec Gillis, making it a must-attend event for franchise fans.

With Predator: Badlands arriving on Hulu on February 12, and landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 17, this Los Angeles activation proves the hunt doesn’t end on screen; it’s spilling into the real world.

