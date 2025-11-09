"Predator: Badlands" Shatters Franchise Records, Propelling Disney Past the $4 Billion Mark at the Global Box Office

This is the fourth consecutive year that Disney has reached this milestone.

The success of Predator: Badlands at the box office has helped propel Disney past the $4 billion mark at the global box office for the fourth consecutive year.

What's Happening:

20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands dominated the global box office this weekend, debuting at No. 1 with an estimated $80 million — marking the biggest global opening in the nearly 40-year history of the Predator franchise.

The film’s strong performance also helped push The Walt Disney Studios past the $4 billion global box office milestone for the fourth consecutive year.

Domestically, Predator: Badlands claimed the top spot with approximately $40 million in ticket sales — another record for the franchise — while international markets contributed an additional $40 million.

This release marks the first theatrical Predator film since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, underscoring the enduring strength and value of the franchise within the modern theatrical landscape.

The success of Predator: Badlands follows the two previous Predator installments produced by Disney and directed by Dan Trachtenberg – Prey and Predator: Killers of Killers.

Disney's box office numbers are sure to go even higher as 2025 comes to a close, with the high-anticipated releases of Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Check out our review of Predator: Badlands, which is now playing in theaters everywhere.

