"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Set to Premiere Worldwide with Star-Studded Global Events

It all kicks off in Hollywood on Monday, December 1st!

Disney is planning on launching the upcoming third Avatar film in a big way, with a global premiere for Avatar: Fire and Ash kicking off in Hollywood on December 1st.

What's Happening:

Deadline is reporting on the plans for Disney and 20th Century Studios' global roll-out for Avatar: Fire and Ash – the highly-anticipated third film in James Cameron's Avatar series.

Before the film is released in theaters everywhere on December 19th, a global premiere tour will kick off in Hollywood on Monday, December 1st at the Dolby Theater.

James Cameron and the cast will be flying around the world to other locations such as Paris, London, Madrid, and Tokyo.

The European premiere will be held in Paris at La Seine Musicale on December 5th, which will be transformed for the first time ever for a premiere event. For the occasion, the venue will feature state-of-the-art projection technology for visual realism taking the world of Pandora to a whole new immersive level.

Partners for the global tour include Dolby, Meta, Enterprise, and Coca-Cola.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Global Premiere Tour Schedule

Monday, December 8th – China Premiere in Sanya

Tuesday, December 9th – Italy Premiere in Milan & Spain Premiere in Madrid

Wednesday, December 10th – Japan Premiere in Tokyo

Thursday, December 11th – UK Premiere in London

Saturday, December 13th – New Zealand Premiere in Wellington

Monday, December 15th – Australia Premiere in Sydney & Mexico Premiere in Mexico City

Wednesday, December 17th – Canada Premiere in Toronto

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Disney Legend Miley Cyrus is contributing a song to the end credits of the highly-anticipated third film.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens exclusively in theaters worldwide on December 19th, 2025.

Meanwhile, a two-part documentary giving fans an unprecedented look at the creation of the three Avatar films is coming to Disney+ this month.