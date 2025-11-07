Jonas Brothers and Kenny G Ring in the Holidays with "Coming Home This Christmas" Music Video

The song and music video come from "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie," which comes to Disney+ in just one week!

Have you ever wanted to hear the Jonas Brothers together with Kenny G on a holiday song? If that was your very specific wish, then you're in luck – as the music video for "Coming Home This Christmas" from A Very Jonas Christmas Movie has been released.

What's Happening:

"Coming Home This Christmas" from A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is now available on your favorite streaming platforms, alongside a music video lifted straight out of the movie.

In the video, we see Nick, Joe and Kevin wanting to get home to spend Christmas with their families. Of course, this means they have to break out into song, with a little help from Kenny G!

You can watch the clip from the film below, and stream "Coming Home This Christmas" anytime on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

About A Very Jonas Christmas Movie:

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

The festive film stars the brothers as themselves, alongside Chloe Bennet (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Randall Park (as Brad), Andrea Martin (as Deb), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa).

The film debuts on November 14th, 2025, and will be available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.

More Disney+ News: