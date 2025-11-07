A Purr-fect New Trailer has Dropped Fur the Fun New "LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails" Coming to Disney+
You should watch it right meow.
Get ready for a Cat-astrophe of epic proportions in a new LEGO adventure coming to Disney+ next week, with LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails.
What’s Happening:
- Another LEGO Adventure is about to arrive on Disney+, and we are getting a look at it thanks to the new, official trailer.
- This time, we’re joining the LEGO Marvel Avengers for an all-new feline adventure, LEGO style. A two-part series, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails will see Hawkeye and the Avengers face their wildest threat yet - Social media.
- As part of a wildly out of control plot with a villainous influencer bent on CAT-aclysmic destruction, new heroes must be recruited to help take on the growing battle of Cats Vs. Avengers - enlisting Tigra, Black Cat, and White Tiger.
- Take a look at the full trailer below.
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails features the voices of Troy Baker as Hawkeye, Alia Shawkat as Meryet, James Mathis III as Black Panther, Mick Wingert as Iron Man, Roger Craig Smith as Steve Rogers, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, and Jason Alexander as Magneto. The series is directed by Ken Cunningham, written by Eugene Son & Henry Gilroy, and executive produced by Jason Cosler, Harrison Wilcox, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Son and Gilroy.
- You can catch LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails when it arrives on Disney+ on November 14th.
Brick By Brick:
- This is only the latest LEGO animated adventure to arrive on Disney+ in the last few weeks.
- Recently, a non-Marvel LEGO adventure arrived with LEGO Disney Frozen: Operation Puffins, which brought the LEGO brand of humor and sensibility to a fun story in Arendelle.
- Last year, we had another Marvel adventure with LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition which follows a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleash a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com