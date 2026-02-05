Hulu Investigates How a Teen Horror Fantasy Became a Real-Life Nightmare in New Docuseries "The Scream Murder"

A new Hulu docuseries revisits the brutal killing of Cassie Stoddart and the chilling evidence that revealed how two teenagers turned horror-movie obsession into murder.

A chilling new Hulu docuseries will explore the brutal murder of Cassie Stoddard, revealing a secret videotape and a teenage plot to kill that shattered a community and changed lives forever.

What's Happening:

In 2006, Pocatello, Idaho, was shaken when 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart was found brutally stabbed to death while house-sitting on the outskirts of town, sparking fear that a random killer was at large.

Investigators retraced Cassie’s final hours, focusing on her boyfriend, Matt Beckham — who was later cleared — and classmates Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik.

The case took a dramatic turn when police uncovered a buried videotape in which Draper and Adamcik discussed their plans and referenced committing a real-life murder. Prosecutors argued the teens’ obsession with horror films, particularly Scream, motivated them to plan and carry out the killing as a twisted attempt to mimic what they saw on screen.

The three-part series, The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story, follows the arrest, trial, confessions, and eventual life sentences handed down to Draper and Adamcik.

Now adults, Draper and Adamcik reflect on the crime, as the community of Pocatello continues to grapple with the tragedy.

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story premieres Wednesday, February 11 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

