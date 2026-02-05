Hulu Investigates How a Teen Horror Fantasy Became a Real-Life Nightmare in New Docuseries "The Scream Murder"
A new Hulu docuseries revisits the brutal killing of Cassie Stoddart and the chilling evidence that revealed how two teenagers turned horror-movie obsession into murder.
A chilling new Hulu docuseries will explore the brutal murder of Cassie Stoddard, revealing a secret videotape and a teenage plot to kill that shattered a community and changed lives forever.
What's Happening:
- In 2006, Pocatello, Idaho, was shaken when 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart was found brutally stabbed to death while house-sitting on the outskirts of town, sparking fear that a random killer was at large.
- Investigators retraced Cassie’s final hours, focusing on her boyfriend, Matt Beckham — who was later cleared — and classmates Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik.
- The case took a dramatic turn when police uncovered a buried videotape in which Draper and Adamcik discussed their plans and referenced committing a real-life murder. Prosecutors argued the teens’ obsession with horror films, particularly Scream, motivated them to plan and carry out the killing as a twisted attempt to mimic what they saw on screen.
- The three-part series, The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story, follows the arrest, trial, confessions, and eventual life sentences handed down to Draper and Adamcik.
- Now adults, Draper and Adamcik reflect on the crime, as the community of Pocatello continues to grapple with the tragedy.
- The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story premieres Wednesday, February 11 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
