ABC to Air “The Bachelorette” Special After the Oscars, Reuniting the Franchise’s Leading Women
The road to Taylor Frankie Paul’s historic season begins with a star-studded reunion of Bachelor Nation royalty.
ABC and Hulu have announced that The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a special preview event, will debut immediately following the live telecast of The Oscars on Sunday, March 15. This special marks the transition into a new era for the franchise as it welcomes its most unconventional lead to date.
What’s Happening:
- The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose features 18 former Bachelorettes returning to share behind-the-scenes secrets and offer advice to the newest lead.
- Featured stars include Trista Sutter, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, and Joan Vassos (The Golden Bachelorette), among many others.
- A New Lead: Taylor Frankie Paul, the 31-year-old viral sensation from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, steps into the spotlight as the Season 22 lead.
- The special airs following the 98th Oscars, hosted by Emmy Award winner Conan O’Brien.
- The new season of The Bachelorette officially premieres Sunday, March 22 (8:01-10:02 p.m. EDT/PDT) on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
From #MomTok to the Mansion:
- Taylor Frankie Paul’s journey to the Rose Ceremony is anything but traditional. As a single mother of three and a cornerstone of the TikTok #MomTok community, Paul first gained notoriety for her "unfiltered candor" regarding the scene in Salt Lake City, a story captured in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
- Fans of the Mormon Wives saga won't have to wait long for more drama, as Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to premiere Thursday, March 12, with all 10 episodes dropping at once on Hulu.
About the Franchise Evolution:
- Taylor Frankie Paul is the first Bachelorette in the show's history to be cast without appearing as a contestant on a previous season of The Bachelor.
- The special is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, with veteran producer Scott Teti serving as executive producer.
- This marks a significant promotional push by ABC, utilizing the high-visibility post-Oscars time slot (traditionally reserved for new series previews or hit show specials) to launch the Taylor Frankie Paul era.
- While airing on ABC in the U.S., the content will be available internationally on Disney+, reflecting Disney's streamlined approach to unscripted content across its platforms.
