ABC to Air “The Bachelorette” Special After the Oscars, Reuniting the Franchise’s Leading Women

The road to Taylor Frankie Paul’s historic season begins with a star-studded reunion of Bachelor Nation royalty.

ABC and Hulu have announced that The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a special preview event, will debut immediately following the live telecast of The Oscars on Sunday, March 15. This special marks the transition into a new era for the franchise as it welcomes its most unconventional lead to date.

What’s Happening:

The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose features 18 former Bachelorettes returning to share behind-the-scenes secrets and offer advice to the newest lead.

Featured stars include Trista Sutter, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, and Joan Vassos (The Golden Bachelorette), among many others.

A New Lead: Taylor Frankie Paul, the 31-year-old viral sensation from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, steps into the spotlight as the Season 22 lead.

The special airs following the 98th Oscars, hosted by Emmy Award winner Conan O’Brien.

The new season of The Bachelorette officially premieres Sunday, March 22 (8:01-10:02 p.m. EDT/PDT) on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

From #MomTok to the Mansion:

Taylor Frankie Paul’s journey to the Rose Ceremony is anything but traditional. As a single mother of three and a cornerstone of the TikTok #MomTok community, Paul first gained notoriety for her "unfiltered candor" regarding the scene in Salt Lake City, a story captured in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Fans of the Mormon Wives saga won't have to wait long for more drama, as Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to premiere Thursday, March 12, with all 10 episodes dropping at once on Hulu.

About the Franchise Evolution:

Taylor Frankie Paul is the first Bachelorette in the show's history to be cast without appearing as a contestant on a previous season of The Bachelor.

The special is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, with veteran producer Scott Teti serving as executive producer.

This marks a significant promotional push by ABC, utilizing the high-visibility post-Oscars time slot (traditionally reserved for new series previews or hit show specials) to launch the Taylor Frankie Paul era.

While airing on ABC in the U.S., the content will be available internationally on Disney+, reflecting Disney's streamlined approach to unscripted content across its platforms.

