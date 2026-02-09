All-Star Showdown: "Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars" Premiere Date Pushed Back Two Weeks on ABC

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite celebrities back on the Jeopardy stage.

ABC has pushed back the premiere date for the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy! – which will see previous celebrity contestants return for an All Stars competition.

What's Happening:

Originally scheduled to premiere on Friday, February 27, Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars will now be shifting two weeks to premiere Friday, March 13 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars features the brightest stars putting their best brain forward for a chance to win $1 million for a charity of their

The series will highlight past Celebrity Jeopardy! champions and other strong players from prior seasons as they battle for victory in the most competitive Celebrity Jeopardy! yet.

Previous winners include The Studio actor Ike Barinholtz, Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter and comedian W. Kamau Bell.

Celebrity Jeopardy! was renewed for its fourth season back in May 2025 alongside a number of other unscripted ABC series.

