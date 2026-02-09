All-Star Showdown: "Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars" Premiere Date Pushed Back Two Weeks on ABC
Fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite celebrities back on the Jeopardy stage.
ABC has pushed back the premiere date for the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy! – which will see previous celebrity contestants return for an All Stars competition.
What's Happening:
- Originally scheduled to premiere on Friday, February 27, Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars will now be shifting two weeks to premiere Friday, March 13 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.
- Hosted by Ken Jennings, Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars features the brightest stars putting their best brain forward for a chance to win $1 million for a charity of their
- The series will highlight past Celebrity Jeopardy! champions and other strong players from prior seasons as they battle for victory in the most competitive Celebrity Jeopardy! yet.
- Previous winners include The Studio actor Ike Barinholtz, Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter and comedian W. Kamau Bell.
- Celebrity Jeopardy! was renewed for its fourth season back in May 2025 alongside a number of other unscripted ABC series.
More Disney TV News:
- Mormon Wife Taylor Frankie Paul takes on the role of leading lady in the newly-released trailer for the new season of The Bachelorette.
- Hulu's latest companion podcast is set to chronicle the twists and turns of Paradise Season 2 with host Ryan Michelle Bathé.
- From Iron Man to Mickey Mouse, everyone is heading to Super Bowl LXI in 2027 in a new teaser celebrating the game's move to ESPN and ABC.
- A chilling new Hulu docuseries will explore the brutal murder of Cassie Stoddard, revealing a secret videotape and a teenage plot to kill that shattered a community and changed lives forever.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now