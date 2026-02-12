New ABC Special Explores the Love, Beauty and Loss of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Coinciding with the debut of FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, ABC will be airing a new hour-long special telling the true story of John and Carolyn's relationship.

What's Happening:

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss revisits the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the 35th president of the United States, and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

The new, one-hour special examines how love, ambition and legacy collided under an unrelenting public spotlight throughout JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s relationship and tragic deaths in the 1990s.

The special draws both on firsthand perspectives as well as rare ABC News archival footage and interviews, to trace the couple’s courtship, secret wedding, professional ambitions, and the toll of relentless media scrutiny.

The special features newly unearthed photographs of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, rare wedding footage, and new interviews with the couple’s close friends, contemporaries and journalists, including: fashion designer Gordon Henderson

author Steve Gillon

former Editor-in-Chief of People magazine Larry Hackett

editor-at-large of People magazine Liz McNeil

staff writer at The New Yorker Rachel Syme

The special also draws a focus to the new FX series focusing on the couple, by offering new interviews with the cast and creatives, including: Paul Anthony Kelly (JFK Jr.)

Sarah Pidgeon (Carolyn Bessette Kennedy)

show creator, executive producer and writer Connor Hines

executive producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson

costume designer Rudy Mance

production designer Alex DiGerlando

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss airs Tuesday, February 17 (10:02 – 11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu .

Meanwhile, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette begins airing tonight, Thursday, February 12 on FX and Hulu.

