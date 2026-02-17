Sofia the First Makes Her Royal Return to Disney Jr. in First Teaser for "Sofia the First: Royal Magic"

The new series is set to premiere this May on Disney Jr. and Disney+

Sofia the First is making her royal return to Disney Jr. with the all-new series Sofia the First: Royal Magic – which we now have our first teaser for!

What's Happening:

Disney Jr. has revealed the first teaser for Sofia the First: Royal Magic, which is set to premiere this May on the network and on Disney+.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

Joining the returning Ariel Winter as Sofia in the voice cast is Nate Torrence (Zootopia) as Pepper, Sofia’s adorable, yet mischievous, pet puppy-unicorn.

Mela Pietropaolo (Cocomelon Lane), Kai Harris (Paw Patrol) and newcomer Aaliyah Magcasi will voice Layla, Zane and Camila, respectively, Sofia’s new school friends.

Darcy Rose Byrnes and Jess Harnell will return as fan-favorite characters Princess Amber and Cedric, respectively.

They join other previously announced returning cast members Wayne Brady (Clover), Tim Gunn (Baileywick), Eric Stonestreet (Minimus), Sara Ramirez (Queen Miranda) and Travis Willingham (King Roland).

