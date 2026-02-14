Get a Fresh Perspective on the Lives of Your Favorite Disney Channel Characters with the New Short-Form Series "Locker Diaries"

The new short-form anthology series is kicking off with everyone's favorite ZOMBIES from Sunnyside & Shadyside.

Disney Channel has introduced their latest short-form anthology series, Locker Diaries, which will feature characters from popular franchises, beginning with ZOMBIES.

What's Happening:

Locker Diaries offers audiences a fresh perspective on their favorite shows and movies – inviting them to peek into the hallways and lives of fan-favorite characters, as they open their school lockers. With each locker door opening, a new bite-sized adventure is revealed – ranging from dramatic to funny to spooky and surprising.

The first two episodes of the new series, Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES, are now available on Disney+, Disney Channel YouTube, Instagram and TikTok with additional episodes rolling out every Saturday until mid-April.

The episodes will also air next month on Disney Channel and will be available on Disney Channel On Demand.

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES kicks off the series with 11 short-form live-action episodes and gives viewers a glimpse into the drama unfolding in the school halls of Sunnyside & Shadyside.

Malachi Barton (Victor), Freya Skye (Nova), Swayam Bhatia (Vera), Julian Lerner (Ray) and Mekonnen Knife (Vargas) return to reprise their fan-favorite roles from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Additional franchises announced so far to be featured in Locker Diaries include Descendants and Phineas and Ferb – set to debut later this year.

Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special

The tour that sold out arenas across North America is ready to take over your living room (and devices!) as the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special is coming to Disney Channel and Disney+.

Starring Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife, the special delivers show-stopping performances, exclusive backstage access, never-before-seen footage, and a front-row seat to the electrifying concert, as well as a peek at the fun the cast had on the road.

The special will premiere February 19 on Disney Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.