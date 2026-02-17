2 Decades of the "Best of Both Worlds:" Disney+ to Debut "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" Next Month
The Limo’s out front and it’s ready to take you on a 20 year journey.
Disney has just announced a brand new anniversary special celebrating the unprecedentedly popular Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.
What’s Happening:
- Back on March 24th, 2006, Disney Channel invited the world into their newest series Hannah Montana.
- Quickly becoming a generation-defining cultural phenomenon, launching the massive career of Miley Cyrus, Disney+ is ready to celebrate 2 decades of double life pop stardom with a new special.
- The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is set to debut on March 24th, exactly 20 years after the “Best of Both Worlds” began, bringing fans from multiple generations into a behind-the-scenes look at the hit series.
- Filmed in front of a live studio audience and hosted by Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper, Miley Cyrus will share an in-depth look at the creation of the series and the impact Hannah Montana has had on fans around the world.
- While reliving some of the most impactful songs, moments, and memories and exploring never-before-scene archival footage, Cyrus will step back into recreations of some of the show’s sets including the Stewart family living room and Hannah Montana’s closet.
- The announcement also shared “some familiar *notes* will find their way back into the spotlight…” hinting that Miley may be “Pumpin’ Up the Party” with some of Hannah Montana’s biggest hits.
- Hannah Montana was a massive breakout hit unseen by Disney Channel, with the fictional pop star earning 14 platinum, 18 gold albums, and two blockbuster feature films.
- Will Miley Cyrus put back on the iconic Hannah Montana wig? Will we get to hear any unreleased Hannah hits? Will they address the quickly removed “No Sugar, Sugar” diabetes episode? WILL MILEY PERFORM THE BONE DANCE? We will have to tune in on March 24th to find out!
- For fans looking to brush up on their Hannah Montana memories, starting February 19th, Disney+ is launching a non-stop dedicated stream playing Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.
What They’re Saying:
- Miley Cyrus, THE Hannah Montana: “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations. Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”
Read More Disney Channel:
- Have A Sweet Treat in an Animated Auradon in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" on Disney Channel
- Get a Fresh Perspective on the Lives of Your Favorite Disney Channel Characters with the New Short-Form Series "Locker Diaries"
- When Worlds Collide: Descendants and ZOMBIES Concert Special Headed to Disney Channel and Disney+ Next Week