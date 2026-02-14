Have A Sweet Treat in an Animated Auradon in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" on Disney Channel
It's a perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day!
The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived, and we’re headed back to an animated Auradon for a sweet treat from the world of Descandants: The Rise of Red.
What’s Happening:
- Perfect for Valentine’s Day, a new Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived over at Disney Channel and this one brings us back into the world of the hit Disney Channel Original Film, Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- In this latest edition of the popular animated short-form series on the network, Bridget from the film sings the delicious song “Life Is Sweeter,” in Chibi form!
- The animation style lends itself easily to a short that sees Bridget making sweet cupcakes and other goodies and giving them to all her friends and sharing and spreading the love and joy between all the other characters.
- Check out the full sweet adventure below.
- The song comes from the smash-hit, Descendants: The Rise of Red, the fourth installment in the mega-popular Descendants franchise, which (at the time) became the most viewed DCOM movie premiere from Disney Branded Television ever on Disney+, with 6.7 million views in its first three days streaming. The music-driven film follows Red, the Queen of Hearts’ rebellious daughter, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter - who are also seen alongside Bridget in the animated short.
- You can find Descendants: The Rise of Red streaming now on Disney+.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel animated shows that was a hit series at the time: Amphibia.
- This is only the latest Valentine’s Day-esque offerings from the world of Chibi Tiny Tales. Recently, we also saw a date gone wrong between Phineas and Ferb’s Candace and Jeremy, which dropped earlier this month.
