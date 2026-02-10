Shake It Up with Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short on Disney Channel
We've all been there, right?
The latest installment of Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived, featuring a fun mishap on a date with Candace and Jeremy from Phineas and Ferb.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived on Disney Channel, and this one sees a romantic date happen between Phineas and Ferb’s Candace and Jeremy.
- Of course, it can’t go as smoothly as it seems, and a simple shared milkshake becomes a super mess when Candace does a spit take after she sees both Phineas and Ferb flying around outside the diner window on jetpacks.
- This continues multiple times throughout as her endless quest to bust her brothers continues, each resulting in a face full of milkshake.
- While the waitress gets annoyed and Jeremy grows more nervous, they can finally enjoy their milkshake together in peace - until Jeremy sees something outside the window involving Perry the Platypus.
- Take a look for yourself in the new short below.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia.
- The new season of Phineas & Ferb, returning after more than a decade, just wrapped up on the network. The new season follows the inventive step brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer, while Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers. Their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P – whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.
