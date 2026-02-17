It’s No Lie: “Tell Me Lies” Comes to a End with the Season 3 Finale

The popular Hulu series has come to an end following its third season finale.

The Season 3 finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies has dropped and with it comes the news that it is also the series finale for the popular show.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the Hulu's popular college-set drama series Tell Me Lies has come to a close following its Season 3 finale.

Series creator Meaghan Oppenheimer shared the news in an Instagram post shortly before the finale dropped, saying: “After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion. My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you.”

Series star Grace van Patten, who plays Lucy, had this to say about the end of the show: “It was bittersweet. I think it’s so beautiful and rare that we got to do this for three seasons. We got really lucky that everybody loved the show and we were able to keep going, and it was so great. We were able to have a beginning, middle and end.”

This may come as somewhat surprising news after the first three episodes of the season drew an impressive 5 million views in their first week streaming.

Oppenheimer will continue on at 20th Television, who produced Tell Me Lies, where she has an overall deal.

Talking to Deadline, she said that she is "developing a new thing with them, and it’s definitely about dark, twisted relationships, but it’s a little bit more revolving around adult siblings and their lives and their kind of interconnectedness. I really want to do a family drama that feels as edgy and twisted and addictive as Tell Me Lies."

All episodes of Tell Me Lies are now streaming on Hulu.

