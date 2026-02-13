Elisabeth Moss Takes the Stand: New Legal Drama "Conviction" Written by David Shore Coming to Hulu

Elisabeth Moss, known for her role in "The Handmaid's Tale," will star in the new series.
Elisabeth Moss is coming back to Hulu to star in Conviction, a new legal drama written by David Shore (HouseThe Good Doctor).

  • Deadline reports that Hulu has given a series order to Conviction, a new legal drama series based on the 2023 novel of the same name by Jack Jordan.
  • Jordan recently signed a development deal with 20th Television, who also have adaptations of his novels Redemption (2024) and Deception (2026) in development.
  • Moss and Shore executive produce alongside Warren Littlefield and Bert Salke, who acquired and developed the book and oversee Jordan’s deal.
  • Moss plays Neve Harper, a confident criminal defense attorney handling a career-defining murder case involving a husband accused of killing his wife in a house fire. When a mysterious stranger blackmails her, Neve must compromise her legal and moral boundaries to secure an acquittal or risk exposing her own secrets.
  • After delivering the pilot script, Shore was asked for additional material but instead submitted a full second script — prompting Hulu to quickly issue a series order.
  • A writers room is set to open within days, with production scheduled to begin in June in New York.
  • Conviction marks Moss and Littlefield’s third Hulu project following the Emmy-winning The Handmaid's Tale and its upcoming sequel The Testaments, premiering April 8.
  • This is the first series greenlit for Shore, who prior to his writing career, was a practicing attorney.
  • Shore is also executive producing the medical drama Under Pressure, based on a Brazilian format, which is in development at ABC.

