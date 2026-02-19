When Friends Become Foes: Hulu's Gripping New Docuseries Chronicles the Murder of Skylar Neese
Attention turns toward Skylar’s closest friends when the 16-year-old goes missing from her West Virginia home.
Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their latest true crime docuseries, Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has announced a new true crime docuseries, Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese, set to arrive on the platform in early March.
- When 16-year-old Skylar Neese vanishes from her West Virginia home, her family and community are thrown into turmoil. As the search for answers intensifies, attention turns toward Skylar’s closest friends – uncovering a tangled web of secrets, betrayal, and identity.
- Told through social media posts, intimate interviews and Skylar’s own words, this three-part series captures the pressures of growing up in the digital age — and the devastating consequences when love turns to hate.
- Was Skylar escaping small-town monotony, caught up in a random act of violence, or the victim of a calculated betrayal? As the truth unfolds, the chilling series challenges our understanding of memory, trust and loyalty.
- The three-part docuseries breaks down as follows:
- Episode 101: The Disappearance – A teen trio's bond is shaken and secrets threaten to surface after Skylar's disappearance.
- Episode 102: The Betrayal – As the hunt for Skylar intensifies, police suspect that her best friends are protecting someone dangerous.
- Episode 103: The Truth – The truth behind Skylar Neese's brutal murder is finally revealed.
- Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese premieres Friday, March, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
