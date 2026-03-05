"Love Story" Is Now FX's Most-Streamed Miniseries on Hulu

These days it seems like everyone is talking about Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, which is currently airing on FX, but streaming viewers are loving it too, as it has now become the most-watched FX limited series in Hulu's history. More details below.

What's happening:

According to numbers released by The Walt Disney Company, FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is now FX's most-viewed limited series in the history of Hulu.

Apparently viewers have spent more than 25 million cumulative hours watching the series on Hulu since the February 12 premiere. The most recent episode performed 51% better than the premiere did, which means the viewership has been growing.

Five of the miniseries' nine total episodes have been released so far, with the sixth one airing tonight on FX. It will then become available to watch tomorrow on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette stars Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Carolyn Bessette and Paul Anthony Kelly (Body Language) as JFK Jr. It was created by Connor Hines (Space Force) with Ryan Murphy (Glee) serving as executive producer.

