Three ABC Renewals: "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," and "High Potential" Returning for New Seasons
The three shows join "Abbott Elementary" in recent renewals.
Three ABC series have been renewed for additional seasons, including 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and High Potential.
What’s Happening:
- It’s a big day for fans of crime dramas, as Deadline is reporting that 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and High Potential have all been renewed by ABC.
- Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming renewals!
9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville:
- ABC has renewed the Ryan Murphy series and its second spinoff, with 9-1-1 will return for Season 10, and 9-1-1: Nashville has been renewed for Season 2.
- Both series have proven to be juggernauts in ratings, ranking in the top 10 dramas among Adults 18–49 in seven-day multi-platform viewing.
- Newcomer 9-1-1: Nashville is currently the No. 1 new drama on TV in the Adults 18–49 demographic.
- 9-1-1 remains one of ABC’s most-watched scripted shows, recently reaching its largest multi-platform audience since the season premiere.
- However, the 20th Television show is expensive to produce, filmed in Los Angeles with a large cast, big action set pieces, and led by star Angela Bassett.
- The series previously moved from Fox Broadcasting Company to ABC partly due to its high budget.
- Production costs were somewhat reduced after Peter Krause left the series near the end of last season.
- 9-1-1: Nashville had mixed ratings early on, starting strong but later declining and retaining just over half of the audience from its 9-1-1 counterpart.
- After creative adjustments and retooling, the spinoff began improving, hitting series highs in total viewers and Adults 18–49 on its January 29 episode.
- The show’s improving momentum helped secure the renewal, and ABC and 20th Television strongly support Rashad Raisani, a longtime 9-1-1 writer and Nashville co-creator who recently renewed his overall deal with the studio.
High Potential:
- Deadline has shared that ABC still believes High Potential has, well, high potential.
- Returning for Season 3, the renewal was expected as the show is one of ABC’s top-performing dramas, doing well on both linear TV and streaming platforms.
- In the upcoming season, Todd Harthan will step down as showrunner to work on the upcoming Eragon, based on The Inheritance Cycle.
- High Potential stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother with an IQ of 160 who works as a cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department before becoming a consultant for its Major Crimes division.
- The series is currently airing the second half of Season 2, featuring a complex murder investigation and Morgan navigating her children growing up.
- Harthan said the Season 2 finale will set up Season 3 with a more personal, faster-paced, and surprising direction for the characters.
- After moving to a 9 PM timeslot, a recent episode drew 12.33 million viewers in its first seven days across ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and digital platforms.
- The episode’s audience was 3% higher than the show’s fall average and 7% higher than the fall finale’s 11.52 million viewers.
- According to Nielsen, the series was the second most-watched show in the first five weeks of 2026, averaging 13.24 million viewers, just behind Landman.
Other ABC Renewals:
- The three crime dramas join fan-favorite comedy series Abbott Elementary, which was renewed yesterday for a sixth season.
- In the announcement, Barbara Howard (played by Sheryl Lee Ralph) recorded a new voicemail announcing the return of the series.
