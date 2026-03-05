Three ABC Renewals: "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," and "High Potential" Returning for New Seasons

The three shows join "Abbott Elementary" in recent renewals.

Three ABC series have been renewed for additional seasons, including 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and High Potential.

What’s Happening:

It’s a big day for fans of crime dramas, as Deadline is reporting that 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and High Potential have all been renewed by ABC.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming renewals!

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville:

ABC has renewed the Ryan Murphy series and its second spinoff, with 9-1-1 will return for Season 10, and 9-1-1: Nashville has been renewed for Season 2.

Both series have proven to be juggernauts in ratings, ranking in the top 10 dramas among Adults 18–49 in seven-day multi-platform viewing.

Newcomer 9-1-1: Nashville is currently the No. 1 new drama on TV in the Adults 18–49 demographic.

9-1-1 remains one of ABC’s most-watched scripted shows, recently reaching its largest multi-platform audience since the season premiere.

However, the 20th Television show is expensive to produce, filmed in Los Angeles with a large cast, big action set pieces, and led by star Angela Bassett.

The series previously moved from Fox Broadcasting Company to ABC partly due to its high budget.

Production costs were somewhat reduced after Peter Krause left the series near the end of last season.

9-1-1: Nashville had mixed ratings early on, starting strong but later declining and retaining just over half of the audience from its 9-1-1 counterpart.

After creative adjustments and retooling, the spinoff began improving, hitting series highs in total viewers and Adults 18–49 on its January 29 episode.

The show’s improving momentum helped secure the renewal, and ABC and 20th Television strongly support Rashad Raisani, a longtime 9-1-1 writer and Nashville co-creator who recently renewed his overall deal with the studio.

High Potential:

Deadline has shared that ABC still believes High Potential has, well, high potential.

Returning for Season 3, the renewal was expected as the show is one of ABC’s top-performing dramas, doing well on both linear TV and streaming platforms.

In the upcoming season, Todd Harthan will step down as showrunner to work on the upcoming Eragon, based on The Inheritance Cycle.

High Potential stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother with an IQ of 160 who works as a cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department before becoming a consultant for its Major Crimes division.

The series is currently airing the second half of Season 2, featuring a complex murder investigation and Morgan navigating her children growing up.

Harthan said the Season 2 finale will set up Season 3 with a more personal, faster-paced, and surprising direction for the characters.

After moving to a 9 PM timeslot, a recent episode drew 12.33 million viewers in its first seven days across ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and digital platforms.

The episode’s audience was 3% higher than the show’s fall average and 7% higher than the fall finale’s 11.52 million viewers.

According to Nielsen, the series was the second most-watched show in the first five weeks of 2026, averaging 13.24 million viewers, just behind Landman.

Other ABC Renewals:

The three crime dramas join fan-favorite comedy series Abbott Elementary, which was renewed yesterday for a sixth season.

In the announcement, Barbara Howard (played by Sheryl Lee Ralph) recorded a new voicemail announcing the return of the series.

