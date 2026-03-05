Upcoming True Crime: ABC Audio and 20/20 Announce Two Podcasts

Catch "Bridge of Lies" this month and "Blood and Water" this April.
Jump into true crime this Spring with two new podcasts from ABC and 20/20

What’s Happening:

  • ABC Audio and 20/20 are launching two new limited-series true crime podcasts on major podcast platforms this spring.
  • The first series, Bridge of Lies, premieres March 10 and is hosted by Juju Chang, co-anchor of Nightline.

  • Bridge of Lies explores the 2016 disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern in New Jersey and the police sting operation that ultimately exposed her killer.
  • The podcast includes investigative interviews, 911 call audio, and details of the homicide case that initially appeared to be a suicide.
  • You can catch the trailer for Bridge of Lies on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms. 
  • The second series, Blood and Water, premieres April 21 and is hosted by Stephanie Ramos.
  • Blood and Water examines the 23-year cold case murder of Washington, D.C., resident Leslie Preer, whose 2001 death remained unsolved for decades.
  • The podcast reveals how new DNA evidence and modern investigative techniques helped detectives identify the killer after years of uncertainty.

