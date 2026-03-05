Upcoming True Crime: ABC Audio and 20/20 Announce Two Podcasts

Catch "Bridge of Lies" this month and "Blood and Water" this April.

Jump into true crime this Spring with two new podcasts from ABC and 20/20.

What’s Happening:

ABC Audio and 20/20 are launching two new limited-series true crime podcasts on major podcast platforms this spring.

The first series, Bridge of Lies, premieres March 10 and is hosted by Juju Chang, co-anchor of Nightline.

Bridge of Lies explores the 2016 disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern in New Jersey and the police sting operation that ultimately exposed her killer.

The podcast includes investigative interviews, 911 call audio, and details of the homicide case that initially appeared to be a suicide.

You can catch the trailer for Bridge of Lies on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms.

The second series, Blood and Water , premieres April 21 and is hosted by Stephanie Ramos.

, premieres April 21 and is hosted by Stephanie Ramos. Blood and Water examines the 23-year cold case murder of Washington, D.C., resident Leslie Preer, whose 2001 death remained unsolved for decades.

The podcast reveals how new DNA evidence and modern investigative techniques helped detectives identify the killer after years of uncertainty.

True Crime While You Wait:

While you wait for your next true crime deep dive, IMPACT x Nightline has released several new episodes you won’t wanna miss.

Now available on Hulu, you can catch The Widow & The Wiretap and The Prince & The Predator.

