Scott Speedman Stuns at the New York Premiere of "RJ Decker"
Check out the new crime show on ABC and Hulu!
Last night, RJ Decker star Scott Speedman attended the exclusive series premiere for ABC’s latest crime drama.
What’s Happening:
- RJ Decker is finally here, and ABC and Hulu hosted a special premiere for the new crime drama.
- Scott Speedman, who stars as RJ Decker in the new series, was in attendance for the New York special screening, where he spoke to Vulture’s Rebecca Alter about the new series.
- Guests in attendance also had the opportunity to preview the new series!
- They also had some fun disposable cameras available that honor RJ Decker’s passion for capturing the world through his lens.
- I had the chance to check out RJ Decker early, so make sure you check out my review and the episode 1 recap!
- Back in September, ABC picked up a new series from Elementary creator Rob Doherty based on the 1987 novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen.
- Arriving from 20th Television, RJ Decker follows RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.
- Throughout the series, he will handle a wide array of weird cases with the help of his journalist ex Catherine, her police detective wife Mel, and Emi, a woman from his past who could lead him to success or back in the brig.
- Scott Speedman is joined by Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish" Aiken, Adelaide Clemson as Catherine Delacrois, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, and Bevin Bru as Melody “Mel" Romero.
- You can catch the first episode of RJ Decker on Hulu now, and catch new episodes on ABC Tuesdays at 10PM ET.
Read More ABC: