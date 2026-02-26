TV Review: ABC's "RJ Decker" Provides a Strange and Refreshing Twist to the Crime Genre with an Exceptional Cast

ABC’s newest drama series RJ Decker brings a strange Floridian twist to the crime genre. Following RJ Decker, a former new photographer and ex-convict, on his new career path as a private investigator, keep reading to find out if the new series is worth the watch!

Back in September, ABC picked up a new series from Elementary creator Rob Doherty based on the 1987 novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen. Arriving from 20th Television, RJ Decker follows RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida. Throughout the series, he will handle a wide array of weird cases with the help of his journalist ex Catherine, her police detective wife Mel, and Emi, a woman from his past who could lead him to success or back in the brig. Scott Speedman takes on the titular role, and is joined by Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish" Aiken, Adelaide Clemson as Catherine Delacrois, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, and Bevin Bru as Melody “Mel" Romero. The hour-long episode series is set to debut on ABC on March 3, 2026, but is it worth tuning in to watch?

I had the opportunity to enjoy the first two episodes of RJ Decker ahead of its official release. As someone who was born in Florida, I was excited to see some of the weird characters of the state come to life through a crime series. Kicking off RJ Decker, we get a touch of backstory on how RJ ends up in legal trouble. Seeing him on the last day of his trial, we get to see him both before and after his stint in prison.

Speedman’s highly charismatic presence makes RJ’s rougher edges feel charming, providing a quick and easy character to root for. Seeing him enter his new life as a private investigator, gives his passion for justice an additional weight. After being victim to a broken system, RJ’s determination bleeds both a sense of understanding and personal investment in people who are wrongly accused or found in rough situations. He’s an imperfect character in a very well throughout way.

After an incident at his trailer park, RJ finds himself living in the pool house of his ex-wife and her current wife. While his reporter ex-wife Catherine is incredibly kind to him, her detective wife Mel and RJ have a really entertaining frenemy banter that makes their collaborations really electric to watch. In a way, they feel like siblings. Emi and RJ’s flirty yet cautious chemistry is also off the charts, with their relationship being something to watch throughout the season.

Not to give away any spoilers, there are definitely fun touches honing in on the crazy crime headlines you find out of Florida. The series even refers to it as “the weirdest state in the union,” which I feel says enough about what types of cases RJ will be required to solve. While I wouldn’t necessarily call it a comedy, RJ Decker features some hilarious moments that don’t feel crafted to make you laugh, they just feel honest. RJ Decker is definitely a fun shift in the crime procedural genre that features a spectacular chemistry between the cast. I don’t think it necessarily reshapes the genre, but it’s definitely a refreshing take on crime series.

RJ Decker is set to premiere on March 3, 2026 on ABC at 10PM ET/PT, with new episodes every Wednesday. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

Read More Reviews: