ABC Announces "Abbott Elementary" Season 6 Renewal with Special Barbara Howard Voicemail Message

You can call Barbara yourself to confirm!

Today the Disney-owned ABC Network announced the sixth-season renewal of its popular mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary via a special voicemail message from one of its characters. More details below.

What's happening:

This morning on the official Abbott Elementary social media feeds, ABC shared a real phone number (215-515-2772) that fans could call to hear a voicemail from the fictional character Barbara Howard, played by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph on the show.

In the message, Barbara Howard confirms ABC's renewal of Abbott Elementary for a sixth season. The series first debuted in December of 2021 from creator Quinta Brunson, who also stars as Janine Teagues. Abbott Elementary is currently in its fifth season on ABC.

You can listen to the full outgoing voicemail message below, or call the number yourself to try it out!

What they're saying:

Barbara Howard: "Hello, you've reached the voicemail box of Mrs. Barbara Howard. I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now. In case you haven't heard, Abbott Elementary will be back again for season 6 on ABC. Oh! I cannot wait to get back to shaping the young minds and hearts of the future. Oh, and if this is Melissa calling... girlfriend, I'm running late for our nail appointment because I was recording this message. Listen, try to save me a working massage chair. Thank you! See you soon."

More Abbott Elementary News: