"Abbott Elementary" Cast Discusses "The Pitt," "Sinners," and Other Actor Awards Nominees In-Character

A new video from the set was pre-recorded for the award ceremony.

Viewers tuning into Netflix yesterday evening for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards were treated to a new video pre-recorded by the Abbott Elementary cast, in character as their familiar roles from the popular ABC sitcom. You can watch the full video further below.

What's happening:

The cast of ABC's Abbott Elementary appeared as their characters from the sitcom in a pre-recorded video shot on the set of the show to open the 32nd Annual Actor Awards last night.

Appearing in the video were Abbott Elementary creator/star Quinta Brunson (as her character Janine Teagues), actor Tyler James Williams (as Gregory Eddie), Janelle James (Ava Coleman), Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard), and William Stanford Davis (Mr. Johnson).

During the two-minute scene, the characters discuss other Actor Awards nominees such as The Pitt, White Lotus, Marty Supreme, Bugonia, Sinners, and One Battle After Another.

Watch The Cast of Abbot Elementary open for The 32nd Annual Actor Awards:

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards (previously known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards) streamed live on Netflix yesterday evening at 5:00 PM Pacific Time with host Kristen Bell (Frozen).

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air Wednesday evenings on ABC. You can also stream previous episodes via Hulu or Hulu On Disney+.

