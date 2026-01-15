Khandi Alexander Joins ‘Abbott Elementary’ in Recurring Role on ABC

The 'Scandal' alum will make her first appearance in the Jan. 21 episode, “Mall Part 3: Heroes.”

A familiar and formidable face is headed back to ABC. Emmy-nominated actress Khandi Alexander, known for her powerhouse performances in Scandal and Treme, is set to make a highly anticipated return to the network with a recurring role on ABC’s award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Khandi Alexander has signed on for a recurring role in ABC’s acclaimed comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Alexander will make her first appearance in the upcoming episode titled “Mall Part 3: Heroes,” airing Wednesday, January 21 at 8:30 p.m. PT/ET. Details about her character are being kept tightly under wraps.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, Abbott Elementary follows a dedicated group of teachers navigating the challenges and occasional triumphs of working at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. Since its debut, the series has become one of television’s most celebrated comedies, praised for its sharp writing, heartfelt storytelling, and standout ensemble performances.

The series was created by and stars Quinta Brunson as optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues. The ensemble cast also includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as the unapologetic principal Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as veteran educator Barbara Howard.

Abbott Elementary has earned 30 Emmy Award nominations, winning four times, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Brunson (2023), Outstanding Supporting Actress for Ralph (2022), Outstanding Casting (2022), and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the pilot episode (2022). Williams and James have also received acting nominations, and the show continues to rack up recognition from the Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, GLAAD Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

Alexander brings a rich résumé to the series. She earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Maya Lewis on ABC’s Scandal and a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for her performance in HBO’s Bessie, starring opposite Queen Latifah. Her extensive television credits also include David Simon’s Treme and a long-running turn as Alexx Woods on CSI: Miami, appearing in 145 episodes.

With Alexander joining its already beloved ensemble, Abbott Elementary continues to deepen its bench of talent as it moves through another celebrated season on ABC.



More ABC News: